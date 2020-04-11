Reviewing KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) & Select Energy Services (NASDAQ:WTTR)

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) and Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.3% of KLX Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of Select Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of KLX Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Select Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

KLX Energy Services has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Select Energy Services has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for KLX Energy Services and Select Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLX Energy Services 0 3 2 0 2.40 Select Energy Services 0 4 3 0 2.43

KLX Energy Services presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 2,176.79%. Select Energy Services has a consensus price target of $6.71, indicating a potential upside of 111.14%. Given KLX Energy Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KLX Energy Services is more favorable than Select Energy Services.

Profitability

This table compares KLX Energy Services and Select Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLX Energy Services -17.72% -5.98% -3.10% Select Energy Services 0.22% 1.26% 1.02%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KLX Energy Services and Select Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLX Energy Services $544.00 million 0.05 -$96.40 million ($4.32) -0.26 Select Energy Services $1.29 billion 0.25 $2.78 million $0.17 18.71

Select Energy Services has higher revenue and earnings than KLX Energy Services. KLX Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Select Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Select Energy Services beats KLX Energy Services on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wellington, Florida.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids. This segment serves integrated oil companies, and independent oil and natural gas producers. The Oilfield Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and provides various chemicals, such as polymer slurries, crosslinkers, friction reducers, surfactants, buffers, breakers, and other chemical technologies for use in hydraulic fracturing, stimulation, cementing, and well completions to pressure pumping service companies. It also offers production chemical solutions for underperforming wells in order to enhance well performance and reduce production costs; and ancillary oilfield services comprising corrosion and scale monitoring, chemical inventory management, well failure analysis, and lab services. The Wellsite Services segment provides various services comprising workforce accommodation and surface equipment rental, crane and logistics, wellsite and pipeline construction, field and well, and sand-hauling and fluid-logistics services. It also offers ater transfer, fluid hauling, containment, and other rental services. This segment serves oil and natural gas operators. Select Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

