Ripio Credit Network Price Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $28.32 million and $1.92 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0558 or 0.00000811 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, DragonEX, Upbit and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,847,857 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, C2CX, Bittrex, Huobi, Bancor Network, OKEx, DragonEX, Ethfinex, Binance, Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

