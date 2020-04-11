Robecosam AG Acquires Shares of 55,216 Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 55,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,635,000. Robecosam AG owned about 0.26% of Valmont Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,504,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,507,000 after purchasing an additional 120,359 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 492,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,754,000 after purchasing an additional 65,130 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth $8,422,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth $5,829,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $137.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $113.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.60 and a 1-year high of $154.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $683.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.80 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 14.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

