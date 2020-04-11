Robecosam AG Buys 33,000 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 530,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG owned about 2.00% of Luxfer worth $7,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 20.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 80,643 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the third quarter worth $2,153,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 529.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXFR opened at $15.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average is $16.44. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Luxfer had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.25 million. Analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LXFR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Luxfer in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

