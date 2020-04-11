Robecosam AG Buys 41,400 Shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 164.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PEAK stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $37.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.02.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $531.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.80 million.

PEAK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

