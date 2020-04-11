Robecosam AG Cuts Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Robecosam AG decreased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88,952 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,310,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Republic Services by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

RSG opened at $81.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total transaction of $188,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $2,116,080.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,834 shares of company stock valued at $3,640,229 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

