Robecosam AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Robecosam AG lessened its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 81.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 317,500 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $89.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $66.29 and a 1 year high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,405,365.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,986.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

