Robecosam AG Grows Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Robecosam AG grew its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 132.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $130.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $161.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.40.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

In related news, VP Dennis V. Arriola acquired 1,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 44,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,099.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $164.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $167.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.93.

Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

