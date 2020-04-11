Robecosam AG Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Robecosam AG reduced its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,070 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,367,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.83.

ULTA stock opened at $202.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $368.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.22.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

