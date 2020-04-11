Robecosam AG Has $3 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Robecosam AG grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP opened at $133.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Cfra upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.90.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

