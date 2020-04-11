Robecosam AG Has $7 Million Stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Robecosam AG decreased its stake in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 205,000 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG owned about 0.12% of UGI worth $6,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in UGI during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on UGI from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

NYSE UGI opened at $30.04 on Friday. UGI Corp has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $55.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average is $41.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. UGI had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

