Robecosam AG Purchases 20,686 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,686 shares during the period. Robecosam AG owned 0.09% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,477,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,684,000 after buying an additional 607,720 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 689.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,779,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,432,000 after buying an additional 1,553,948 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,210,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,214,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence Molloy bought 5,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $91,289.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,974.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

SFM stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $24.06.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

