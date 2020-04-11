RPICoin (RPI) Hits Market Cap of $12,398.23

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded down 34% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. RPICoin has a market cap of $12,398.23 and $115.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RPICoin has traded down 28.4% against the dollar. One RPICoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00070354 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000162 BTC.

RPICoin Profile

RPI is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 949,667,238 coins and its circulating supply is 909,655,302 coins. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com. The official message board for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog.

RPICoin Coin Trading

RPICoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RPICoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RPICoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

