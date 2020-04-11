Rupee (RUP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Rupee has a total market cap of $99,962.94 and $1.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rupee has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rupee alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006173 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 38,409,850 coins. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain.

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.