S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,447 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.16% of S & T Bancorp worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $570,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 23,235 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $2,400,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

STBA opened at $29.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average of $36.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.84. S & T Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $23.79 and a 12-month high of $41.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $79.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.18 million. On average, analysts expect that S & T Bancorp Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

