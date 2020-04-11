SafeCapital Reaches Market Cap of $1.32 Million (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $870,031.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00016111 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00343994 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00417652 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006408 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000270 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000137 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 1,457,849 coins and its circulating supply is 1,202,210 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io.

SafeCapital Coin Trading

SafeCapital can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.