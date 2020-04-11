SafeCoin Price Tops $0.0147 on Major Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $407,504.09 and $26.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.16 or 0.01100970 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00056914 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033672 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00276317 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00173575 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007596 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00059590 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

