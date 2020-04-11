Sai (DAI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.38 Million

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Sai token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sai has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Sai has a market cap of $103.13 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sai Token Profile

Sai is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. Sai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Sai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Sai

Sai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sai using one of the exchanges listed above.

