SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHYY. HSBC downgraded SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

SCHYY opened at $38.88 on Friday. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $58.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average of $47.61.

About SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue.

