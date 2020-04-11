Scala (XLA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $77.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 24.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, Scala has traded 68.4% lower against the US dollar. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, Crex24 and STEX. Scala has a total market cap of $164,693.29 and approximately $77.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Scala Coin Profile

Scala's total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Scala's official message board is medium.com/scala-network. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

