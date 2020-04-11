Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $48.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.29. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $61.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.4183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.