SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5.00

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. In the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 32.7% higher against the dollar. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Crex24. SCRIV NETWORK has a market capitalization of $13,635.99 and approximately $5.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Trading

SCRIV NETWORK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

