SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 349,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,652 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.44% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $11,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $917,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $685,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter worth $215,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $128,000.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $104,499.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,740.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.47. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $36.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 61.22%. The firm had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEAS shares. ValuEngine cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.