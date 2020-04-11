Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SELB. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 17,769.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 239,890 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SELB opened at $2.21 on Friday. Selecta Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $190.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

