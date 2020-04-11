Semux 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $30,354.00 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last week, Semux has traded up 26.8% against the US dollar. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0842 or 0.00001234 BTC on exchanges. Semux has a market cap of $1.07 million and $30,354.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Semux alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036387 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00028099 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014248 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014331 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001770 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002241 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Semux

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject.

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.