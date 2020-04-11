Sentient Coin (SEN) Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last week, Sentient Coin has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sentient Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. Sentient Coin has a market capitalization of $358,895.38 and approximately $5,267.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.63 or 0.01094169 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00057934 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033354 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00273255 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00174167 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007573 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00059255 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Sentient Coin Coin Profile

SEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai.

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentient Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

