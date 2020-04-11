Sentinel Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $4.66 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Upbit, Bittrex and Bilaxy. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $4.66 million and approximately $238,359.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

UPP is a token. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 352,043,925 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol.

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Bibox, Upbit, GDAC, Bittrex, BitForex and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

