Sentinel (SENT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.19 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 11th. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $43,253.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000414 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

SENT is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co.

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

