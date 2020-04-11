ShowHand Market Capitalization Tops $8,784.19 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar. ShowHand has a market cap of $8,784.19 and approximately $1,503.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Mercatox and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ShowHand alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.28 or 0.02701446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00201949 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00052869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046747 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000182 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io.

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, Hotbit, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.