Silverway (SLV) Hits Market Cap of $295,313.20

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded down 23% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Silverway has traded down 66.8% against the US dollar. One Silverway token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including CoinLim, BitMart and Coinsbit. Silverway has a market cap of $295,313.20 and $16,300.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,820.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $231.28 or 0.03390862 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002244 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00756017 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014514 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004778 BTC.

About Silverway

Silverway (CRYPTO:SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. The official website for Silverway is silverway.io. Silverway’s official message board is medium.com/silverwayplatform. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Silverway Token Trading

Silverway can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, CoinLim and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Silverway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

