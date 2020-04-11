Single Collateral DAI (SAI) Reaches Market Cap of $13.85 Million

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last seven days, Single Collateral DAI has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Single Collateral DAI has a total market capitalization of $13.85 million and $11,299.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Single Collateral DAI token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00014694 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.45 or 0.04473424 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00066797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00036822 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014550 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009668 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Profile

Single Collateral DAI (CRYPTO:SAI) is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 13,757,473 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Single Collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

