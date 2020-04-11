SingularityNET (AGI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $67,465.00

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $6.10 million and approximately $67,465.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, Kucoin and Binance. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014735 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.15 or 0.02693060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00201029 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00052593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00045654 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET launched on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Liqui, IDEX, DragonEX, Ethfinex, Kucoin and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

