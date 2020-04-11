Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Holdings Increased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $742,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

In related news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $676,252.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,326.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $122.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.72 and a 1-year high of $174.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

