Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Sold by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG lowered its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 160,000 shares during the period. Robecosam AG owned 0.06% of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $3,446,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 10.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SQM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC downgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $25.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

NYSE:SQM opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.45. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $39.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

