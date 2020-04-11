Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 63.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,368 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Solaredge Technologies worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 533,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,670,000 after acquiring an additional 28,584 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.61, for a total value of $63,710.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 318,665 shares in the company, valued at $26,643,580.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 11,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $1,596,628.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,316.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,999 shares of company stock worth $10,349,536 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $141.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays began coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $117.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.29.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $96.64 on Friday. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $143.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $418.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

