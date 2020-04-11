Solaris Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (XLR)

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Solaris coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002200 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. During the last week, Solaris has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. Solaris has a market cap of $273,574.38 and $2,494.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000263 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Solaris is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,825,624 coins and its circulating supply is 1,825,617 coins. Solaris’ official website is solariscoin.com. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Solaris can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OOOBTC, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solaris should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solaris using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

