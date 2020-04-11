SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,970 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 225,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,136,000 after purchasing an additional 18,550 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P China ETF stock opened at $93.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.09. SPDR S&P China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.12 and a fifty-two week high of $108.49.

SPDR S&P China ETF Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.