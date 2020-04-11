Spectrum (SPT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Spectrum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $10,319.95 and $6,778.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00616555 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014913 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008443 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com.

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

