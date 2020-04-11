SpeedCash Trading 26.8% Lower Over Last Week (SCS)

SpeedCash (CURRENCY:SCS) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, SpeedCash has traded down 26.8% against the dollar. SpeedCash has a total market cap of $2,468.53 and approximately $1.00 worth of SpeedCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SpeedCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000076 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SpeedCash

SpeedCash (SCS) is a coin. SpeedCash’s total supply is 587,545 coins and its circulating supply is 574,745 coins. The Reddit community for SpeedCash is /r/SpeedCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SpeedCash is www.scash.ml. SpeedCash’s official Twitter account is @SpeedCashMedia.

Buying and Selling SpeedCash

SpeedCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpeedCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpeedCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpeedCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

