Spiking Market Capitalization Achieves $420,681.69 (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Spiking token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Kryptono and COSS. Spiking has a market cap of $420,681.69 and approximately $338,521.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Spiking has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00054076 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.56 or 0.04870816 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00065890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036772 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005667 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014643 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009752 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003447 BTC.

About Spiking

Spiking (SPIKE) is a token. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. Spiking’s official website is spiking.com. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

