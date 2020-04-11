SPINDLE Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $303.00 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. SPINDLE has a market cap of $197,911.70 and $303.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $10.39, $20.33 and $18.94. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.86 or 0.01082036 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00056835 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033125 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00282995 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00173956 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007615 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00059307 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,421,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone.

SPINDLE Coin Trading

SPINDLE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $13.77, $10.39, $32.15, $24.43, $50.98, $24.68, $5.60, $7.50, $20.33, $51.55 and $18.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

