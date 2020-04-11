StableUSD (USDS) Market Capitalization Tops $1.22 Million

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. StableUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $134,337.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One StableUSD token can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00014051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $184.85 or 0.02704154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00202714 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00053024 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,001,015,936 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,806 tokens. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io.

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

