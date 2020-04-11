Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Achieves Market Cap of $8.59 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Standard Tokenization Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market cap of $8.59 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00054085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000725 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.00 or 0.04550985 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00066131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036837 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005629 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014563 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009576 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Token Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) is a token. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 696,779,217 tokens. The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol. The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Token Trading

Standard Tokenization Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Tokenization Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

