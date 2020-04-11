Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth $2,166,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 70,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,196,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth $435,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 560,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,693,000 after purchasing an additional 54,345 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $119.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $173.67. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.59.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.86%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWK. Nomura decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $155.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $181.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.60.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

