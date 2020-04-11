Startcoin (START) Market Cap Tops $136,140.64

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Startcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges including Bittylicious, YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Startcoin has traded down 24.3% against the dollar. Startcoin has a total market capitalization of $136,140.64 and $453.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007779 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Startcoin Coin Profile

Startcoin (CRYPTO:START) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Startcoin is startcoin.org.

Startcoin Coin Trading

Startcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittylicious and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Startcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Startcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

