Status Reaches 1-Day Volume of $15.87 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. Status has a total market capitalization of $56.34 million and $15.87 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb, GOPAX, DDEX and Liqui. Over the last week, Status has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.24 or 0.02722417 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00200827 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00052959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Status Profile

Status was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Liqui, Bancor Network, DragonEX, HitBTC, ABCC, IDAX, Koinex, BigONE, ChaoEX, Gate.io, Poloniex, OOOBTC, IDCM, DDEX, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Livecoin, Kucoin, CoinTiger, ZB.COM, LATOKEN, Gatecoin, Ovis, GOPAX, Cobinhood, Neraex, OKEx, TOPBTC, DEx.top, Huobi, Bittrex, Tidex, Bithumb, IDEX, Radar Relay, OTCBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.