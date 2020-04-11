Stealth One Day Trading Volume Reaches $722.00 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. Stealth has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $722.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stealth has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007591 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003910 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00001171 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00001241 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046380 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 35,360,778 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org.

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

