Steem Dollars (SBD) Trading 15.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00014578 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, Upbit and GOPAX. During the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $5.84 million and $33,286.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,803.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $229.83 or 0.03378329 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002232 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00756386 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002477 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,890,018 coins. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, HitBTC, Upbit, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.