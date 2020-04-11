Steem (STEEM) Market Capitalization Tops $56.81 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. Steem has a market capitalization of $56.81 million and $1.97 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Steem has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, HitBTC and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,850.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $232.01 or 0.03386844 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00792030 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014087 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000580 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 387,401,609 coins and its circulating supply is 370,427,515 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RuDEX, Bithumb, Upbit, Huobi, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, Bittrex, GOPAX, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

