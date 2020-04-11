Stellar (XLM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $414.99 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last week, Stellar has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. Stellar has a market cap of $986.25 million and $414.99 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.0486 or 0.00000713 BTC on popular exchanges including C2CX, Kryptono, Vebitcoin and Bitfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stellar alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.99 or 0.02700884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00201077 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00052552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046250 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar was first traded on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,887 coins and its circulating supply is 20,306,069,515 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org.

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, CryptoMarket, Exmo, Koinex, Stronghold, Liquid, Exrates, Kraken, HitBTC, Cryptomate, Bitfinex, ZB.COM, OTCBTC, Bittrex, CEX.IO, Indodax, RippleFox, Sistemkoin, OKEx, BCEX, Kryptono, Koineks, Bitbns, Kuna, Gate.io, Huobi, CoinEgg, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Binance, Ovis, Stellarport, Upbit, GOPAX, C2CX, Vebitcoin, Poloniex, ABCC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.